Kenya records 960 highest COVID cases on a single day

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 26 – Kenya recorded 960 COVID-19 cases Sunday, the highest ever in the country on a single day, authorities said.

The cases were confirmed fro 8,261 samples tested since Saturday.

It raised the number of positive cases in the country to 17,603 since March when the pandemic broke out in the country.

The death toll rose to 280 after 2 more patients succumbed to the virus.

“8 are foreigners, with 604 being males and 356 females,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who has not been seen in public since last week, said in a statement.

The new cases include 2 Britons, with the youngest victim being a 1-year-old baby while the oldest is a 88-year-old.

Nairobi had 510 cases followed by Kajiado which had 102 while Kiambu County had 100 cases.

In Nairobi, the 510 cases are in; Lang’ata (65), Westlands (51), Embakasi East (45) Starehe (42), Kibra (39), Dagoretti North and Embakasi West (35) each, Kasarani (27), Makadara (26), Embakasi Central and Dagoretti South (23) cases, Embakasi South (22), Roysambu (21), Kamukunji (18), Embakasi North (17), Ruaraka (15), and Mathare (6). In Kajiado, the 102 cases are in; Kajiado East (48), Kajiado North (26), Loitokitok (16) and Kajiado Central (12).

In Kiambu, the 100 cases are in Kiambu Town (20), Githunguri (19), Ruiru and Thika (14) cases each. Limuru (8), Kikuyu (7) Kiambaa (6), Kabete (5), Juja (3), Gatundu South (2), Gatanga and Lari (1) case each.

Health officials have projected August as the month when the country will witness a peak in cases of infections.

Kagwe further said that169 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospital, after recovering from the disease.

With the new development, the number of recoveries jumped to 7,743.