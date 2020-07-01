Kenya records 307 new COVID cases, highest on a single day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – Kenya recorded 307 positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest on a single day since March when the pandemic broke out in the country.

“Our numbers have started to increase and today we have 307 positive cases,” said Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health. “This now raises our caseload to 6,673.”

He said the new cases were detected from 3,591 samples tested since Tuesday.

“I urge all Kenyans to play their part in helping bring the curve down,” he pleaded, announcing that 50 patients had been discharged after recovering.

Kenya has so far discharged 2,089 patients.

“Sadly, we lost one patient,” he said.

Developing story…..