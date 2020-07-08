Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya records 278 new COVID-19 cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- Kenya on Wednesday recorded 278 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s caseload to 8,528.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 3,053 samples. So far, the country has tested 196, 508 samples.

He reiterated his calls for personal responsibility, to ensure the disease does not spread even further, after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted a partial lockdown that had been in place since March.

“For all those who have been exposed, I want to assure them, that the government is committed to ensure all our frontline soldiers are protected at all times,” the CS said when he announced the new cases on his tour of Makueni County, “We now have 278 new cases.”

He said 89 more patients were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 patients raising the number of recoveries in the country so far to 2,593.

“We give credit to our health workers for the work they are doing,” he said.

Fatalities since March rose to 169 after two more patients succumbed.

The Health CS committed to ensuring a seamless working condition between the two levels of government, to ensure the pandemic is contained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Let me emphasize, the importance of collaboration in this fight. As a ministry, we have received a lot of support from well-wishers, we can confidently say we are in a much better position at our level of preparedness,” he said, and hailed Makueni county leadership for attaining the minimum bed capacity of 300 following President Kenyatta’s directive.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

New survey shows low-income earners unable to feed their children during COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- A new survey shows that 61 percent of low-income earners in Nairobi County are facing difficulties in feeding their children...

6 mins ago

Headlines

Kenya nominates CS Amina Mohamed for WTO top post

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Six candidates are vying to become the next head of the World Trade Organization — an institution which faced...

30 mins ago

Kenya

The government must weigh in on worrying teen pregnancies during COVID-19 period

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Education stakeholders in the country say the rising number of teen pregnancies recorded during the COVID-19 period will put...

3 hours ago

Special Report

Malnutrition in poorer nations costs firms up to $850 bln: study

PARIS, France, Jul 8 – Hunger, poor nutrition and obesity not only present a health burden in developing countries but carry a hidden economic...

3 hours ago

World

Panic-buying returns as Melbourne braces for lengthy lockdown

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 8 – Shoppers in Australia’s second-biggest city stripped supermarket shelves Wednesday as millions in Melbourne prepared for a return to virus...

4 hours ago

World

China opens Hong Kong headquarters for its secret police

Hong Kong, China, Jul 8 – China opened a new office on Wednesday for its intelligence agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for...

4 hours ago

County News

City water firm announces 48-hour supply disruption for scheduled maintenance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) is Thursday set to shut down the Ngethu Water Treatment plant...

5 hours ago

business

Britain to reveal post-coronavirus recovery plan

London, United Kingdom, Jul 8 – Britain will Wednesday unveil a mini-budget to kickstart the UK economy, hoping costly infrastructure investment will help build...

7 hours ago