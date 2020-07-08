Kenya records 278 new COVID-19 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- Kenya on Wednesday recorded 278 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s caseload to 8,528.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 3,053 samples. So far, the country has tested 196, 508 samples.

He reiterated his calls for personal responsibility, to ensure the disease does not spread even further, after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted a partial lockdown that had been in place since March.

“For all those who have been exposed, I want to assure them, that the government is committed to ensure all our frontline soldiers are protected at all times,” the CS said when he announced the new cases on his tour of Makueni County, “We now have 278 new cases.”

He said 89 more patients were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 patients raising the number of recoveries in the country so far to 2,593.

“We give credit to our health workers for the work they are doing,” he said.

Fatalities since March rose to 169 after two more patients succumbed.

The Health CS committed to ensuring a seamless working condition between the two levels of government, to ensure the pandemic is contained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Let me emphasize, the importance of collaboration in this fight. As a ministry, we have received a lot of support from well-wishers, we can confidently say we are in a much better position at our level of preparedness,” he said, and hailed Makueni county leadership for attaining the minimum bed capacity of 300 following President Kenyatta’s directive.