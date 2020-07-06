Connect with us

Worshippers at Holy Family Basilica Church in Nairobi: Churches in Kenya are exercising strict social distancing measures as many remain closed due to COVID-19. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya re-opens churches, mosques under strict conditions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has set in motion the stage for gradual resumption of congregational worship to take effect in the next three weeks.

In his address to the Nation on Monday, the Head of State said the phased reopening of places of worship will see only 100 congregants allowed into the sanctuaries.

“In line with the guidelines issued by the Inter-Faith Council, only a maximum of one hundred (100) participants will be allowed at each worship ceremony and not more than one hour. Sunday Schools and Madrassas shall remain suspended until further notice, and in-person worship shall not include congregants under the age of thirteen (13) years or above the age of 58 years or persons with underlying conditions,” he said when he lifted the cessation of movement for Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera which had been in effect for the past three months.

President Kenyatta said the Inter-Religious Faith Council had recommended vulnerable persons, minors below the age of 13 be exempted from the services.

The team was tasked to come up with protocols for the celebration of weddings and other religious ceremonies in the places of worship under social distancing guidelines.

Places of worship including churches and mosques were shut to prevent the spread of the virus with some religious institutions resorting to transmitting their services throug online platforms and television stations.

Kenya had registered more tan 7,000 cases by July.

