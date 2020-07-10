Kenya loses first Doctor to COVID-19 as cases surge to 9,448

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – Kenya recorded the first death of a medical doctor to coronavirus on Friday, raising concerns on the safety of healthcare workers in the country.

The death was announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who asked for a minute of silence during his daily briefing on the virus update.

“I am saddened to announce that today, we have lost the first doctor to COVID-19,” Kagwe said, sending condolences to her family, “I have spoken to the family; her two sisters.”

The death comes in the wake of concerns raised by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which urged the national government to provide healthcare workers with the necessary gear in fighting COVID-19.

Kagwe has however, assured on the government’s commitment in providing healthcare workers with the Personal Protective Equipment.

Since last week, Kagwe has been visiting various counties, and is in the coastal region this week distributing the kits.

By Friday, Kagwe said Kenya had recorded 9,448 infections and 181 deaths.

Eight of the fatalities occurred since Thursday night, among them the medical doctor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Developing story…….

