Kenya denies hospitals overwhelmed by COVID

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24- The Ministry of Health now says that the health facilities in the country still have the capacity to accommodate more COVID-19 patients, dismissing claims that they are overwhelmed.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said that each of the 47 counties in the country are also pushing to equip at least 300-isolation bed capacity.

“The number is still building up and everyday counties continue to increase the number of isolation beds. When it comes to ICU beds, we have more than 400 beds so in terms of our assessment we are still not yet overwhelmed. We are still under the threshold of raising the alert level,” Mwangangi said, revealing that up to 12,000 beds are still available.

Kenya recorded 667 new virus cases on Friday, raising infections in the country to 16,268 and 274 deaths, with the ministry warning of a surge as the country approaches August when the peak is projected.

Head of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria pointed out that although Nairobi County has been recording high numbers of the virus, the facilities have space and the government is moving with speed to expand the capacity.

“The number of patients in ICU across the country is around 50 so the capacity is still there. The number of patients in hospitals is around 1179 across all the facilities so overall the capacity is still there and the Ministry of Health together with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service are working on how the capacity will be increased because this is where there are high cases of infections,” Kuria said.

Mwangangi warned that the country is drawing closer to the peak of infections projected to start in August, even as it prepares to open her airspace to international passengers on August 1.

She called for total compliance to the laid down COVID-19 directives, to curb the spread.