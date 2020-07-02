KEBS Says Willing To Cooperate With EACC After MD’s Arrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) now says it is willing to cooperate with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which is investigating corruption allegations at the institution.

This follows the arrest of the organisations Managing Director Bernard Njiraini, for failing to provide documents sought by detectives in an ongoing investigation on corruption allegations.

“The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) is cooperating with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on issues relating to the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity Program (PVOC),” the organisation said in a statement Thursday.

The statement on the firm’s letterhead was not signed by any senior official.

“We assure the public that as a statutory body, KEBS will give all the investigative arms of government maximum cooperation over this matter by providing all documents and information required,” it said.

EACC said Njiriani was arrested for failing to provide original documents in the ongoing investigation.

“EACC has been investigating allegations of procurement irregularities and payment of bribes in respect of awards for tenders for provision pre-export conformity of goods, used motor vehicles, mobile equipment and spare parts by KEBS,” the commission said.

EACC Spokesman Yassin Amaro said the commission had on numerous occasions requested for original documents from the MD who “failed and/or refused to comply thereby continuously frustrating the timely conclusion of investigations.”

It said the MD was arrested “as a penal consequence of failing to comply with a Notice issued to him pursuant to Section 27 and Section 66 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003. This is with a view of obtaining the said documents and preferring charges against him for his contravention.”