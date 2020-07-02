KEBS Managing director Bernard Njiraini arrested in EACC probe

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Kenya Bureau of Standards Managing Director Bernard Njiraini has been arrested.

Njiraini was arrested on Thursday morning by detectives from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) who have been investigating corruption and fraudulent activities at the organisation.

“EACC has been investigating allegations of procurement irregularities and payment of bribes in respect of awards for tenders for provision pre-export conformity of goods, used motor vehicles, mobile equipment and spare parts by KEBS,” EACC said in a statement.


The Commission said it had been on numerous occasions requested for original documents from the MD who “failed and/or refused to comply thereby continuously frustrating the timely conclusion of investigations.”

It said the MD was arrested “as a penal consequence of failing to comply with a Notice issued to him pursuant to *Section 27* and *Section 66* of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003. This is with a view of obtaining the said documents and preferring charges against him for his contravention.”

