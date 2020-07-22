Kasipul MP pleads guilty to flouting ban on gatherings, fined Sh15,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 22 – Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were was Wednesday fined Sh15,000 in default of which he will serve three months in jail after pleading guilty to flouting COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The lawmaker was arraigned before an Oyugis court following his arrest on Tuesday.

He charged with flouting a ban on mass gatherings before Senior Resident Magistrate Celesa Okore.

Were was arrested on Tuesday night, July 21, at the chief’s camp in Oyugis Town where he was distributing sanitizers to the locals.

Police said the politician did not observe social distancing rules and other health regulations outlined by the health ministry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Were is the second lawmaker this week to find himself in trouble with law enforcement agencies for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was freed on similar terms on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to flouting curfew guidelines.

The terms were set in consideration of the fact that he was a first-time offender, a Nairobi court said on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sakaja found himself on the wrong side with law enforcers on Friday night after he was arrested at a bar while drinking past the curfew hours.

The Senator was arrested at about 2.00am within Nairobi’s Kilimani area.