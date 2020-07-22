Connect with us

Were is said to have held a rally at Orende market, Sino and Nyalienga areas within Homa Bay County/COURTESY

Corona Virus

Kasipul MP due in court for faulting mass gathering ban

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 22 – Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were was expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday for flouting COVID-19 pandemic rules.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Serenei confirmed the lawmaker was detained at Oyugis Police Station and has recorded a statement in relation to an illegal political rally he held in violation to World Health Organization and Ministry of Health protocols on the prevention of COVID-19.

Were is said to have held a rally at Orende market, Sino and Nyalienga areas within Homa Bay County.

Those who attended the event did not wear masks and failed to observe social distance.

The MP had just traveled from Nairobi which is one of the high risk area with a significant number of coronavirus cases.
Serenei emphasized that nobody is above the law and politicians who will be found violating the rules will be arrested.

