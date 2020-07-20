Kalonzo, Martha Karua and Fred Ngatia among lawyers conferred Senior Counsel title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua and Fred Ngatia are among 24 advocates conferred Senior Counsel status by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Also in the list released on Monday are family law specialist Judy Thongori, Deputy Director Public Prosecutions Dorcas Oduor, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, former Presidential Adviser on Constitutional Affairs Abdikadir Mohammed, former Mombasa Mayor Taib Ali Taib, former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor, Kioko Kilukumi, former Law Society of Kenya Chairman Patricia Nyaundi among others.

Others include Zehrabanu Janmohamed, former ICJ Chairperson Wilfred Nderitu, John M. Ohaga, John Mugwimi Chigiti, OM Parkash Nagpal, Fackson Wainaina Kagwe (Dr.), Pravin Kumar Bowry, Charles Waweru Gatonye, Rautta Athiambo, Mohammed Nyaoga, Albert Mumma, Beautah Alukhava Siganga and Kiragu Kimani.

“His Excellency conveys his warmest felicitations to the twenty-four Advocates whose contributions to law and development have secured their place at the apex of their profession and at the highest levels of the national conscience. The date for the conferment ceremony will be scheduled and notified in due course,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement.

Privileges enjoyed by Senior Counsel include occupying front seats in courts, their matters being heard first, being allowed to wear special robes and preferential treatment in dealing with the Judiciary.

The Senior Counsel bar has 31 members currently, with Fred Ojiambo serving as chairman.

To qualify, a person must have been an advocate of the High Court for more than 15 years or contributed to the development of the legal profession through scholarly writings and presentations.