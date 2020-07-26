kalonzo lying about new pact with Raila, ODM says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) has dismissed claims that its party leader Raila Odinga has sealed a secret pact on 2022 power arrangement with Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Musyoka, a former co-principal in the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, was quoted by the Sunday Nation that Odinga had assured him of backing his presidential bid in next elections.

The paper said Musyoka had sealed a secret pact from that of the NASA coalition that included Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Chama Cha Mashinani’s Isaac Ruto.

In a heavily worded statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna however, denied the claims insisting that at no given point did Odinga enter into an agreement with Musyoka on supporting his presidential bid in 2022.

Sifuna accused Musyoka of furthering his “two-faced treacherous character that of always whining while seeking to reap where he did not sow”.

“It is a continuation of his kati kati brand of politics. Kalonzo has indeed been variously described as a hyena who follows a man hoping the hands will fall,” Sifuna said.

He maintained that Musyoka, who recently entered into a 2022 post-election pact with the ruling Jubilee Party, is being dishonest and only looking out for his own selfish interest with the fear of being left in the cold in 2022.

He went on to state that Musyoka is currently feeling threatened by three Ukambani Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and was out to seek attention.

“As a party, we challenge Kalonzo to man up, stop whining and be able to stand up for something for once. ODM and its leader Raila Odinga owe Kalonzo nothing. As a party, we have moved on and we are not planning our politics around Kalonzo,” he said.

Musyoka, who is aiming to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta once his term lapses in 2022 is currently facing rebellion in his own backyard.

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama is leading a faction that is opposed to Musyoka’s leadership style.