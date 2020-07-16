Connect with us

Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Capital Health

Kagwe says surge in COVID-19 was expected after travel restrictions lifted

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the surge in COVID-19 infections which rose to 11,673 on Thursday should not surprise Kenyans because it was expected.

Kagwe said the government had projected for an increase in positive cases in the country once the travel restrictions were listed on July 6.

“It shoud not shock Kenyans because we expected these numbers,” Kagwe said Thursday when he announced 421 new cases detected from 3,895 samples since Wednesday.

He made the announcement during a tour of Nakuru County where he went to assess the county government’s level of preparedness to tackle the pandemic.

Developing story….

