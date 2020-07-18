Connect with us

Capital News
Kenya has experienced a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections since July 6 when travel restrictions were listed. /MOH.

Capital Health

Kagwe roots for ‘Save Me I save You’ approach in COVID war as cases rise to 12,750

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – The government has unveiled a new slogan ‘Save Me I Save You’ in the war against COVID-19.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new slogan is aimed at making each person wary of the person next to them. “We must protect each other.”

“When I protect you, you protect me,” Kagwe said Saturday, during a briefing on COVID-19 from Embu County.

“When the person next to you is keeping distance, he or she is protecting you, you are also protecting that person by keeping the same distance,” he said and warned that COVID-19 cases are spreading fast at the community level.

On Saturday, Kagwe said 688 new virus cases were recorded from 4,522 samples, raising the national tally to 12,750.

“These cases are increasing on a daily basis, today we have 688 new cases,” he said, revealing that a 95-year-old and a 7-month-old were among the new cases.

56 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovering from COVID-19.

“We have also cleared 401 others who were on home-based care,” Kagwe said.
The number of fatalities also rose to 225, after three more patients succumbed.

