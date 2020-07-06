Judiciary Deputy Registrar assesses virus containment measures in courts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Judiciary’s Deputy Chief Registrar Paul Maina Monday led inspection tours of courts in Taita Taveta county to assess compliance to COVID-19 mitigation measures as courts upscale operations.

Maina toured the Voi High Court and Wundanyi Law Courts where he met staff based at the two stations and inspected ongoing development projects.

“Deputy CRJ Paul Maina inspected the construction of a High Court building at Voi town in Taita Taveta County,” Judiciary said in a tweet.

The Judiciary is scaling up on-site court sessions which were scaled down in March in favour of video conference enabled court appearances.

The ongoing efforts to scale up court sessions follows an increase in pending matters particularly domestic violence cases which have been on the rise since April 6 when the government imposed far-reaching measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the Judiciary will upscale open court sessions while adhering to the health ministry’s COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“To promote social distancing we shall limit the number of people physically accessing the courts at any given time. Kindly cooperate with the officers responsible at the court entrances,” he said on June 8.

“Every court is coming up with its own strategies because each is different in terms of number of users and physical size, but all measures will be guided by the Ministry of Health regulations,” Chief Registrar Anne Amadi added.

Maraga also launched e-filing system of cases in Nairobi courts which will allow parties including Judges and Magistrates to access all case files and documents online.

The CJ said the programme unveiled on Wednesday, July 1, will also be rolled out in Kisumu and Mombasa ahead of a nationwide launch.

Nairobi’s Makadara Law Courts on Monday commenced the conversion of court files to electronic-files in a process overseen by Chief Magistrate Emily Ominde based.