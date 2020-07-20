Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Jeff Koinange: Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good..NO symptoms...and my Family is fine.

Capital Health

Jeff Koinange: I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 but I am fine

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 20 – TV host Jeff Koinange is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in Kenya.

Jeff announced his status on Twitter Monday, but assured that “I am doing Good.”

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine,” he tweeted, “All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self-isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!”

He is popular for his Jeff Koinange Live show on Citizen TV.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said positive cases in the country had risen to 13,771, with 238 deaths.

It was not immediately clear how employees have tested positive at Royal Media Services, with Jeff’s announcement coming on the day Charles Bukeko who played Papa Shirandula, a popular show at the media house was buried.

Bukeko died of COVID-19 on Friday when his family rushed him to Karen Hospital for treatment.

His widow Beatrice Andega said he died at the parking lot while still in the car before he could be admitted at the hospital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His burial in Funyula was conducted by Public Health officials in hazmat suits, in line with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 protocol.

Charles Bukeko of Papa Shirandula TV show was buried in his rural home in Busia on July 20, 2020.

His widow recounted th last moments she had with her departed husband, recalling how they waited for long in the car for Karen Hospital to admit him for emergency treatment.

“He passed on while I was with him in the car, He was not even admitted because the process was too long,” she said, but the hospital’s CEO Juliet Nyaga issued a statement Monday, denying negligence claims following media reports attributed to the widow.

She said Papa Shirandula had been busy in his last two weeks alive, and even worked day and night.

“And when he came back home, he was complaining of cold and that is when I advised him to go to hospital for tests including pneumonia and COVID-19,” she said.

He was buried in his Namisi-Bukeko village home in Nanderema, Funyula in Busia County, attended by a handful of mourners, including fellow actors.

His parents said the family had lost its main breadwinner.

Cosmus Bukeko, Papa Shirandula’s father said the gap left by his son will be felt by many for years to come.

Papa Shirandula, seen on this CITIZEN TV screen grab, died at Karen Hospital on July 18, 2020.

“Many people would have wanted to be here, because Charlie is a person who was well-known. I may be talking right but my heart is heavy and wounded,” said Bukeko.

His mother Veleria Wafula recounted the role Shirandula, as the eldest son, played to his siblings.

“I give thanks to the Lord because he is the one who brought him to this world and he is the one who has called him back home to be with him. We loved Papa, but God loved him even more. And so it is by faith that I believe that just as my son has gone, let him reach his destination, because his actions will speak of themselves before the Lord,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kalonzo, Martha Karua and Fred Ngatia among lawyers conferred Senior Counsel title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua and Fred Ngatia are among 24...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Nairobi, Mombasa maintain high COVID-19 attack rates at 176.1 and 151.9

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – COVID-19 infections in Nairobi and Mombasa continued to rise on Monday with the two cities registering attack rates of 176.1...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

4 patients succumb to COVID-19 raising virus-related deaths to 238

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Four  coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the country within 24 hours leading to Monday bringing to 238 the number fatalities reported since...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

National-county COVID-19 coordinating summit to review containment efforts on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to convene a national and county governments coordinating summit on Friday to review progress...

4 hours ago

Special Report

Ancient Golan rock art sheds light on mysterious culture

Golan Heights, ZZZ, Jul 20 – The chance discovery of lines carved into the boulders of an ancient tomb in what is now the...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Angry EU leaders battle to save deadlocked virus recovery summit

Brussels, Belgium, Jul 20 – Squabbling EU leaders battled on into the early hours of Monday to try and break the deadlock as their...

4 hours ago

World

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 19 – The first Arab space mission to Mars, an unmanned probe dubbed “Hope”, blasted off from Japan on Monday on...

5 hours ago

Africa

UNON commissions Sh1.1bn COVID-19 treatment facility construction in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) on Monday commissioned the construction of a Sh1.1 billion COVID 19 treatment...

5 hours ago