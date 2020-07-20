Jeff Koinange: I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 but I am fine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 20 – TV host Jeff Koinange is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in Kenya.

Jeff announced his status on Twitter Monday, but assured that “I am doing Good.”

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine,” he tweeted, “All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self-isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!”

He is popular for his Jeff Koinange Live show on Citizen TV.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said positive cases in the country had risen to 13,771, with 238 deaths.

It was not immediately clear how employees have tested positive at Royal Media Services, with Jeff’s announcement coming on the day Charles Bukeko who played Papa Shirandula, a popular show at the media house was buried.

Bukeko died of COVID-19 on Friday when his family rushed him to Karen Hospital for treatment.

His widow Beatrice Andega said he died at the parking lot while still in the car before he could be admitted at the hospital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His burial in Funyula was conducted by Public Health officials in hazmat suits, in line with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 protocol. Charles Bukeko of Papa Shirandula TV show was buried in his rural home in Busia on July 20, 2020.

His widow recounted th last moments she had with her departed husband, recalling how they waited for long in the car for Karen Hospital to admit him for emergency treatment.

“He passed on while I was with him in the car, He was not even admitted because the process was too long,” she said, but the hospital’s CEO Juliet Nyaga issued a statement Monday, denying negligence claims following media reports attributed to the widow.

She said Papa Shirandula had been busy in his last two weeks alive, and even worked day and night.

“And when he came back home, he was complaining of cold and that is when I advised him to go to hospital for tests including pneumonia and COVID-19,” she said.

He was buried in his Namisi-Bukeko village home in Nanderema, Funyula in Busia County, attended by a handful of mourners, including fellow actors.

His parents said the family had lost its main breadwinner.

Cosmus Bukeko, Papa Shirandula’s father said the gap left by his son will be felt by many for years to come. Papa Shirandula, seen on this CITIZEN TV screen grab, died at Karen Hospital on July 18, 2020.

“Many people would have wanted to be here, because Charlie is a person who was well-known. I may be talking right but my heart is heavy and wounded,” said Bukeko.

His mother Veleria Wafula recounted the role Shirandula, as the eldest son, played to his siblings.

“I give thanks to the Lord because he is the one who brought him to this world and he is the one who has called him back home to be with him. We loved Papa, but God loved him even more. And so it is by faith that I believe that just as my son has gone, let him reach his destination, because his actions will speak of themselves before the Lord,” she said.