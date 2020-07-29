I’ve had to restrain from ‘Kagwe special’ after liquor sale restrictions: CS Kagwe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe now says he has had to restrain himself from alcoholic drinks since the imposition of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, top among them the ban of alcohol sale in restaurants.

In remarks that left members of the press in stitches on Wednesday, the health minister said he used to indulge in ‘Kagwe Special,’ but has instead elected to divert the resources he used to buy liquor to other needs, particularly supporting the less fortunate or purchasing masks for those who are unable.

He was speaking after touring the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.

“I was enjoying my Kagwe Special. But now, I will have to dedicate the little spare money that I used to spend on it and dedicate it towards helping out at home…If we do such things, we will be very supportive and it will be a very good thing,” he said amidst laughter from those present.

He further advised lovers of the brown bottle, to follow suit and use the money to invest in their families or other productive ventures.

“Now you can use the money to buy the kids something like clothes, or you can give it to the lady of the house and she can get herself some nice shoes,” the CS said.

He also challenged alcohol addicts to seize the opportunity presented by current restrictions to overcome their addiction.

“There are those who were used to waking up and going to the bar to get drunk, but they should thank God because he has brought this thing that will keep you from going to the bar,” CS Kagwe remarked.

During his tenth address to the nation on Monday, President Kenyatta ordered all bars to be closed indefinitely to slow down the rising rate of COVID-19 transmission in the country.