IPOA probing killing of 2 people by police in Garissa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations over the killing of two people by police in Garissa.

The two were shot dead during a confrontation between police and members of the public, during the arrest of a murder suspect.

“The authority has dispatched the Rapid Investigations team to Garissa to establish circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of two people who were allegedly killed by police officers on a mission to enforce an arrest,” said IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori.

She appealed to area residents to volunteer information in the course of the investigations.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino told Capital FM News that officers accused of shooting the civilians had been arrested.

“The officers are already in police custody as investigations intensify,” he said.

He said the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had directed the Internal Affairs Unit to also investigate the matter.

Several police officers have faced charges in recent weeks, some accused of misusing their firearms during COVID-19 curfew enforcement.

