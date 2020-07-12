IPOA condemns attack on police officer in Mombasa’s Kibokoni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 –The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has condemned Saturday’s attack on a police officer in Kibokoni, Mombasa County.

The officer sustained serious injuries after members of the public attacked him, for enquiring why they were not wearing face masks – in conformity to COVID-19 containment measures.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori termed the incident as an act of lawless, one she said is likely to foster anarchy and break established order in society.

“IPOA has clear mechanisms for receiving and investigating complaints and urges members of the public not to take the law into their hands but to lodge complaints with the Authority at no cost by dialing 1559,” Makori said.

The officer is hospitalised at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The incident comes at a time the police service is struggling with a wounded image, attributed to cases of brutality and even killings.

Such cases were largely witnessed between March and June when President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a raft of stringent measures including a dusk-to-dawn curfew, to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

A 13-year-old, Yassin Moyo, who met his death at his parent’s rental home in Mathare in March is among the victims.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was standing at the balcony of the house watching police enforce the curfew order.

A police officer, Duncan Ndiema, has since been arrested and charged with murder over the incident.

IPOA is also investigating 18 deaths linked to police officers.