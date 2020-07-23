Hope for virus patients in kenya as 378 more cleared

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 –Kenya’s cases of COVID-19 recoveries jumped to 7,135 on Thursday, after 378 COVID-19 patients were declared free of the disease.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said 199 were from the home-based care programme while 179 others were from various hospitals across the country.

The disease also claimed 3 lives, bringing the total fatalities to 263.

“We would like to make a special appeal to Kenyans to ensure that when they feel unwell, they visit a healthcare facility immediately,” Dr Mwangangi said at COVID-19 status update conducted daily by the Ministry of Health.

Several patients have succumbed to the disease lately, including TV comedian Papa Shirandula whose real name was Charles Bukeko.

He died at the parking lot in Karen Hoispital where he had been rushed for treatment.

His widow said he died as they tried to get him medical attention, and blamed Karen Hospital for what she described as a long process. But the hospital denied the claims, saying it is run professionally.

On Thursday, Kenya recorded 796 new infections, the highest on a single day, pushing the country’s caseload to 15,601.

“We continue to plead with Kenyans to take this matter seriously. Today we have 796 new cases,” she said.

89 per cent of the new infections are asymptomatic.

“And this tells you that everyone can get this disease,” she told a news briefing.

Of the new infections, she said the youngest is a 1-year-old infant with the oldest being 87 years.

“This disease is really well within our communities,” she said, and urged Kenyans to continue observing the health guidelines issued by the Ministry said.