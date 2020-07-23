Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A Lab technician at one of the hospitals in Nairobi. Kenya had recorded four deaths and 122 positive cases of coronavirus by April 3, 2020.

Capital Health

Hope for virus patients in kenya as 378 more cleared

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 –Kenya’s cases of COVID-19 recoveries jumped to 7,135 on Thursday, after 378 COVID-19 patients were declared free of the disease.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said 199 were from the home-based care programme while 179 others were from various hospitals across the country.

The disease also claimed 3 lives, bringing the total fatalities to 263.

“We would like to make a special appeal to Kenyans to ensure that when they feel unwell, they visit a healthcare facility immediately,” Dr Mwangangi said at COVID-19 status update conducted daily by the Ministry of Health.

Several patients have succumbed to the disease lately, including TV comedian Papa Shirandula whose real name was Charles Bukeko.

He died at the parking lot in Karen Hoispital where he had been rushed for treatment.

His widow said he died as they tried to get him medical attention, and blamed Karen Hospital for what she described as a long process. But the hospital denied the claims, saying it is run professionally.

On Thursday, Kenya recorded 796 new infections, the highest on a single day, pushing the country’s caseload to 15,601.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We continue to plead with Kenyans to take this matter seriously. Today we have 796 new cases,” she said.

89 per cent of the new infections are asymptomatic.

“And this tells you that everyone can get this disease,” she told a news briefing.

Of the new infections, she said the youngest is a 1-year-old infant with the oldest being 87 years.

“This disease is really well within our communities,” she said, and urged Kenyans to continue observing the health guidelines issued by the Ministry said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

796 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kenya, highest on a single day

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – COVID-19 cases surged to 15,601 Thursday, after recording 796 new infections. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said...

2 hours ago

Africa

African summit seeks to ease Mali crisis

Bamako, Mali, Jul 23 – West African leaders gathered in Bamako on Thursday in a fresh push to end an escalating political crisis in...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

UK announces Sh150mn grant to support COVID-19 research in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – The United Kingdom has announced a Sh150 million grant for an innovative scientific research that will help individual Kenyan...

4 hours ago

County News

Senate fails to reach consensus on third basis formula for record fourth time

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – A cash crisis is looming in counties after Senators on Thursday failed to reach a consensus, for a record...

4 hours ago

County News

Fresh Wrangles At City Hall As Elachi Vows To Reject Reinstatement Of Ngwele As Clerk

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – A power struggle intensified at City Hall Thursday after Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi vowed to reject the...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s new Auditor General takes over

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – Nancy Gathungu took over office Thursday, effectively kicking off her 8-year term as Kenya’s Auditor General. She took over...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Al Shabaab suffers heavy casualty in Yumbis attack: Police

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 Police said Thursday that an attack at Yumbis police camp in Garissa had left several Al Shabaab fighters seriously injured,...

7 hours ago

Africa

We must stand up against modern-day slavery by France in Africa

By David Matsanga in London What happens in French territories, such as Cameroon, pains every African; I want to stand tall and high by...

8 hours ago