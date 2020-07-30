Connect with us

Capital News
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha/FILE

Govt engaging HELB to facilitate online learning in universities: Magoha

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Thursday the education ministry is exploring a framework to finance the acquisition of e-learning devices for university students. 

Magoha who held a consultative meeting with stakeholders said the ministry is engaging the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to provide a facility for the acquisition of online learning facilities and resources. 

“The Ministry is looking into ways of supporting continues online learning for University students by supporting HELB to facilitate them for the acquisition of online learning facilities and resources,” he said.

His announcement came at a time the ministry postponed the resumption of face-to-face classes to January. 

He said the ministry arrived at the decision after finding out that most institutions are not COVID-19 compliant.

“A survey of all Teacher Training Colleges, Universities and TVET institutions has shown that a few of them have put in place necessary measures to comply with Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 protocols that can guarantee safety of staff and learners once they reopen,” stated Magoha.

Magoha said students due for orientation in September would have to do so virtually, with all other academic activities including teaching, the administration of examinations and graduations set to take place online for the remainder of the year.

The ministry noted virtual orientation exercises had been successfully undertaken by KCA University in May, 2020 and Dedan Kimathi University in June and July.

The ministry also noted some universities had so far successfully conducted graduations virtually, including Dedan Kimathi and Riara.

Egerton University is also set to hold a virtual graduation on July 31, 2020, while the University of Nairobi is set to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on September 25.

Magoha however cautioned that universities should only offer virtual learning, examinations and virtual graduations “in strict adherence, observance to quality measures set by the Commission for University Education and the University Standards and Guidelines”.

