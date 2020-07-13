Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

County News

Governor Mutua orders closure of Edmor Steel Mills over pollution

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 13 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday ordered the closure of Edmor Steel Mills following outcry by residents of Syokimau estate in Mavoko Sub County over pollution.

Governor Mutua said the move was informed by the need to safeguard livelihoods of residents who have been experiencing respiratory ailments associated with air pollution emanating from the factory.

The factory will remain closed pending an audit on its compliance to set regulations, occupational health and safety standards by the National Environment Management Authority.

The Governor also directed the company to provide adequate sanitation and hand washing facilities and adhere to COVID-19 public health regulations of social distancing, use of face masks, hand washing and daily recording of temperatures for all workers and visitors.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies in South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa, Jul 13 – Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa’s first black president and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela has died...

13 mins ago

Africa

International appeal for calm in Mali after protest deaths

Bamako, Mali, Jul 13 – Mali’s worried allies and neighbours have appealed for restraint and dialogue as the country’s deepening political crisis spirals into...

50 mins ago

World

Poland’s populist president narrowly wins re-election

Warsaw, Poland, Jul 12 – Polish President Andrzej Duda has squeezed past his europhile rival to win re-election, official results showed on Monday, but...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Virus immunity may disappear within months: study

Paris, France, Jul 13 – Patients who recover from coronavirus infections may lose their immunity to reinfection within months, according to research released on...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

MOH reports 189 COVID-19 cases from 1,205 screened samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 189 new coronavirus infections after testing 1,205 samples raising coronavirus cases reported since...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Virus death toll rises to 197 after 12 more deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kenya’s coronavirus death toll rose to 197 on Monday after the health ministry confirmed twelve additional virus-related deaths, the...

3 hours ago

County News

Omar Lali to face murder charge over Tecra Karanja’s death

MOMBASA, Kenya, July 13 – A Lamu Magistrate Court on Monday allowed the public prosecutor to charge Omar Lali with the murder of Keroche...

3 hours ago

World

US bases on Okinawa locked down over virus spike

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 13 – Two US Marine bases in Japan’s Okinawa have been put into lockdown after dozens of coronavirus infections, with local...

3 hours ago