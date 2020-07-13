Governor Mutua orders closure of Edmor Steel Mills over pollution

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 13 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday ordered the closure of Edmor Steel Mills following outcry by residents of Syokimau estate in Mavoko Sub County over pollution.

Governor Mutua said the move was informed by the need to safeguard livelihoods of residents who have been experiencing respiratory ailments associated with air pollution emanating from the factory.

The factory will remain closed pending an audit on its compliance to set regulations, occupational health and safety standards by the National Environment Management Authority.

The Governor also directed the company to provide adequate sanitation and hand washing facilities and adhere to COVID-19 public health regulations of social distancing, use of face masks, hand washing and daily recording of temperatures for all workers and visitors.