Senator Gideon Moi/FILE

Gideon Moi sets presidential bid in motion as KANU rolls out mass listing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has kicked-off an ambitious exercise of re-invigorating the independence party KANU ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during the launch of the party online-based membership drive on Thursday, Moi revealed the move is meant to revitalize the party which ruled for 39 years between 1963 and 2002 and give it fresh blood that can propel it back to power in 2022.

“As is publicly known we are entering a very crucial phase as a political party, the stakes are indeed high, because we have a history to contend with, the claim will be even steeper. But as I have always intimated, if there is any way we can draw, invaluable lessons as a party, it is in our past.”

“Thus we have never deviated from our special focus on women and youth, promotion and protection of local economies and above all remain truthful to peace, love and unity,” he said during the ceremony held at the party headquarters.

KANU Secretary General Nick Salat revealed that the party is on a revival path to recapture its past glory.

“This time we are not supporting anyone. This time we have our own, we don’t want to remain afloat we want to go for leadership, we want to go for the main leaders of the country now,”

The development comes months after the KANU Party leader was handed a replica of the baton that was synonymous with his late father’s, Daniel arap Moi’s, 24 years rule, signifying the unenviable responsibility to not only revive KANU, but to return it to the giant it once was.

