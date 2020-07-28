Gen Badi vows strict enforcement of bar closures within NMS jurisdiction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Director-General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Major-General Mohammed Badi has warned Nairobi residents and bar owners against disobeying a nationwide closure of bars and sell of alcohol in eateries.

Speaking during a news conference at his KICC-based office, Badi said he will personally conduct inspections in the metropolitan to ensure the ban which came into effect at midnight on Monday is implemented to the letter.

During his tenth national address on COVID-19 on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the sale of alcoholic drinks in all restaurants in the country and directed that all bars remain closed indefinitely to slow down the rising rate of COVID-19 transmission in the country.

The President said the ban on sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries will remain in force for the next 30 days.

He further amended the closing time of all restaurants from 9pm to 7pm.