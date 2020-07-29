Fugitive Mansur Surur arrested in Mombasa on arrival from Yemen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Detectives stationed at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Wednesday arrested Abubakar Mansur Surur, a 60-year-old Kenyan fugitive facing a trial in the United States over his involvement in the illegal ivory trade.

Mansur was arrested on arrival from Yemen.

He has been involved in the trade of wildlife ivory including rhino and elephant horns estimated at about Sh1 billion.

Mansur returned to the country alongside forty-six other Kenyans stranded in Yemen on a chartered locally operated flight.

“Detectives based at Moi International Airport Mombasa have today arrested Mr Abubakar Mansur Mohammed Surur who had been flagged as a wanted person in the United States for Ivory related offenses after he landed from Yemen on board a chartered aircraft,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tweeted.

He is linked to the poaching of over thirty-five rhinos and 100 elephants.

A multi-agency team comprising the DCI and agencies leading in anti-poaching efforts.

Mansur had previously faced money laundering charges and had been on the radar of the Drug Enforcement Administration, a US federal agency tasked with combating drug trafficking and distribution.

He is a member of a transnational criminal enterprise involved in ivory trading in the region.