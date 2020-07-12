Frontline health workers’ COVID-19 risk allowances ready for disbursement: MOH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi says health workers’ will now be able to access their allowances after the ministry received the disbursement from the National Treasury.

Speaking in Kwale County during the government daily briefing on the status of the COVID-19 infections in the country on Saturday, Mwangangi confirmed the funds will be dispatched to the healthcare workers covering the initial three months since the country confirmed the first virus case.

“The Treasury has given us confirmation that these funds are available, and so it is only a matter of time before these funds are disbursed.”

“Going forward, as we know it is a disease that is here with us for sometime, there are discussions underway to look at the fiscal space to determine how we will be able to expand this support to our health care workers which will also include other line workers such as the administrators and the whole composite that forms the frontline workers when it comes to COVID-19,” the CAS stated.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission in May gave the Treasury the green light to release Sh3 billion to pay frontline health workers.

Kwale County Governor Salim Mvurya confirmed his county had received its allocation.

He assured frontline health workers of the ministry’s support in providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to prevent them from contracting the virus.

“In Kwale County we have already received Sh42 million. So it is not a problem for health workers and neither has this county had a problem paying workers. And even now by the 26th we are paying our employees,” Mvurya stated.