Among the measures is a requirement that the services do not last more than an hour/FILE

Ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 containment protocols for Worshippers’ safety, clerics told

Published

NYERI, Kenya July 17 — National Interfaith Council Chairperson Archbishop Anthony Muheria on Friday exuded confidence of a hitch free resumption of congregational worship on Sunday, saying adequate measures have been to ensure the safety of worshippers.

He said plans have been put in place to make sure that all laid down health precautions are observed before churches reopen on Sunday.

The Archbishop said the protocols are meant to ensure COVID-19 disease does not spread in worship places.

Among the measures is a requirement that the services do not last more than an hour.

Also, the elderly and children will not be allowed in worship places.

The church elders, he said, will be solely liable if the rules will not be followed.

“We want the places of worship to open but our leaders must make sure that the laid down rules are followed to the dot. It is upon all of us to make sure that the rules are followed. Our leaders should be at the forefront” Archbishop Muheria said 

However, he noted every individual had a responsibility to observe the rules.

“Do not let your old parents to die just because of your ignorance. Observe every rule set by the government,” the catholic clergyman said.

He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia in his Ol Kalou office Thursday evening, accompanied by members of the Interfaith Council.

Kimemia, in his remarks, cautioned political leaders against holding campaigns in churches and mosques as had become a norm.

This he said would make their supporters flock churches in large numbers violating regulations restricting gatherings to not morethan 100 worshipers.

“We as leaders should avoid this so as to help our people. We should not hold rallies in churches as has been happening before,” he noted.

