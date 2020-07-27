Ensure a win for all counties, Ruto tells Senators on revenue debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – Deputy President William Ruto says the on-going debate on the third basis formula for sharing revenue among counties is ‘unnecessarily divisive.’

In a message on his Twitter handle on Monday, Ruto challenged Senators who have deferred debate on the matter on the three occasions to ensure a win-win formula that is sensitive to proposals made without hurting any county.

“The legislature must as per its mandate structure a win-win formula that is sensitive to proposals made without hurting any county. Inawezakana (it is possible),” the DP stated.

Senators have on numerous sittings failed to resolve the impasse despite the ongoing consultations which also drew both President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga who sought to broker a truce albeit unsuccessfully.

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata (Muranga) over the weekend said the Senate leadership will not give room for further negotiations adding that the session slated for Tuesday, July 28, shall be the last one.

“We shall not have another adjournment on this bill and it shall be a matter of ‘do or die. “If for any reason the bill does not sail through, then we might have to reconsider our stand on the BBI” he remarked.

Governors will be keen to see if the formula whose impasse has stalled approval of the County Allocation of Revenue (CAR) Bill, 2020 will be passed on Tuesday.

The new formula is a radical shift as it expands the parameters for the shareable revenue. It puts the health index at 17 per cent, agriculture (10 per cent), county population (18 per cent), basic share index (20 per cent), land area (eight per cent) and rural access at four per cent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The others are poverty (14 per cent), urban households (five per cent), fiscal effort (revenue collection) two per cent and prudent use of public resources at two per cent.

The Bill provides for the allocation of revenue raised nationally and conditional allocations among county governments for the financial year 2019/2020 as well as the transfer of the county allocations from the Consolidated Fund.

In the proposed formula by the Senate Finance and Budget Committee, 19 counties drawn from the North, Coast and Lower Eastern counties risk losing a cumulative of Sh42 billion while 28 counties stand to gain, a disparity that has been the bone of contention.

The proposed formula puts a premium on each county’s population with devolved units with huge populations set to be major beneficiaries and those with small population risk losing billions of shillings.

Mandera County leads in the counties that are set to lose monies at Sh2 billion followed by Wajir, Kwale and Kilifi which are set to lose Sh1.4 and 1.2 billion respectively.

Counties set to gain include Kiambu which will be awarded Sh1.3 billion, Nairobi at Sh1.2 billion, Uasin Gishu at Sh983 million, Nandi, Kajiado and Nakuru will gain about Sh700 million shillings, Laikipia and Trans Nzoia will gain over Sh600 million.

Article 217 of the Constitution stipulates that the revenue-sharing formula be reviewed every five years.