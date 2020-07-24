Elachi swears in new Clerk, deepening City Hall power wrangles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – A new Clerk of the County Assembly of Nairobi was sworn in Friday, deepening the power wrangles at City Hall.

Edward Gichana was sworn in by Speaker Beatrice Elachi amid tight security, even as a group of County Assembly members protested outside.

“I want to thank the members for approving the Clerk,” she said, “as a team, we shall ensure that we discharge our responsibilities.”

Elachi said she has banned all physical meetings at the Assembly, pledging, “everything will be virtual.”

The controversial swearing-in was conducted a day after Elachi vowed to reject the purpoted reinstatement of Ngwele as the Clerk.

“We will not allow him back because as far as I am concerned, we have already completed the recruitment process for his replacement,” Elachi said, shortly after Ngwele took over office, having been reinstated on advice of the Central Bank of Kenya and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Ngwele had been out of office since November 2019, after Elachi wrote to EACC, that he was irregularly appointed. She wanted him investigated.

Elachi insists that any attempt to have Ngwele back in office is illegal.