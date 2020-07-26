Connect with us

Capital News
Edward Gichana was sworn in on July 24, 2020 as the new Clerk of Nairobi County Assembly. /MOSES MUOKI.

County News

Elachi gazettes Edward Gichana as new Nairobi Clerk

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26- Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has gazetted Edward Gichana as the clerk.

In a Gazette notice dated July 24, Elachi said Gichana assumed office on the same day he took oath.

“Pursuant to the provisions of section 18 (1) of the County Assemblies Services Act, 2017, the Speaker and Chairperson of the Nairobi City County Assembly Service Board notifies the members of the Nairobi City County Assembly and the general public that Edward Ombwori Gichana, has been appointed as the Clerk of Nairobi City County Assembly and Secretary to the Nairobi City County Assembly Service Board, with effect from the 23rd July, 2020,” reads the Gazette notice.

Gichana was gazetted amid wrangles by a section of county assembly members who favour Jacob Ngwele, the embattled former Clerk who has been out of office since last year.

While some MCAs claim that Ngwele has a right to assume office after clearance by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, others say any such move will be unconstitutional because the new Clerk was properly hired.

Ngwele’s trouble started in November last year after Elachi wrote to EACC on his suitability to continue holding office.

