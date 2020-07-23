EACC arrests nandi County officials over Sh19.7mn graft

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives on Thursday arrested five suspects among them, officials of Nandi County Government, over misappropriation of Sh19.7 million.

The suspects include Henry Koech, a former Chief officer Finance and Planning at the County, who is accused of approving the payment of the monies to a firm that he owns.

The investigation zeroed on M/s Makiki Agencies Limited, a firm contracted to supply water dispensers and road construction.

“The company had been purportedly contracted by the County to undertake an upgrade of roads at the county,” EACC said in a statement.

Others arrested are members of the Tender Committee, who are accused of having influenced senior county officials to award the tender.

EACC said Koech will face “abuse of office and conflict of interest” charges.

He will also face charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

EACC said the suspects will be arraigned on Friday at the Eldoret Anti-Corruption Court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All the suspects were detained at Eldoret Police Station.