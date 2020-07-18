Connect with us

Ndolo said the Senator (pictured) was advised to leave but refused and instead became violent daring police officers to handcuff him/FILE

Drunk and disorderly: Senator Sakaja arrested for contravening virus curfew

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was on Friday night arrested at a bar while drinking way past the curfew hours.

While confirming the incident, Nairobi Police Boss Philip Ndolo told Capital FM News the Senator was arrested at about 2.00am within Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Ndolo said the Senator was advised to leave but refused and instead became violent daring police officers to handcuff him.

After spending the night in custody with two other people, Sakaja was released at about 6.00am on Saturday according to the regional police chief.

“He was advised to leave but declined prompting police on duty to call the regional orderly officer Mr. Asambasa who too approached him in vain. Later the deputy OCPD Kilimani Adan Hassan with a team joined the regional orderly officer that is when Hon. Sakaja became violent raising up hands to be handcuffed.

He incited others not to leave; hence Sakaja was arrested together with three others who refused to give their names for disobeying curfew orders and inciting others,” a report seen by Capital FM reads.

A video that has gone viral on social media also showed Sakaja in custody.

However, Sakaja however denied that he was arrested.

Never been arrested. Won’t be. Show me an OB Number,” the lawmaker tweeted at 8.59am on Saturday.

