Drama as Khalwale splashes water on police over disrupted pro-Asili meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Drama ensued in Vihiga County after former Kakamega Senator Bonface Khalwale splashed water on a regional police boss following a commotion over a disrupted political event at the home of Hamisi MP Charles Gimose.

Khalwale, among other politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto faced the wrath of the police as they started addressing members of the public including MCAs at Hamisi’s home.

Through a video that surfaced online, Khalwale is seen holding a bucket of water which he then splashed at a police officer as a contingent of security officers who had lobbed teargas to disburse the gathering watched.

The police sealed off the road heading to Gimose’s home and took down all tents that had been set up at the venue.

The Police led by Hamisi Divisional Police Commander Johana Chebii said their actions were aimed at preventing gatherings in order to minimize COVID-19 infections in Vihiga county which has reported nine cases so far.

Khalwale was accompanied by Mumias East MP Ben Washiali and Matungu’s Justus Murunga who were turned away when they arrived. Gimose was detained in the house.

The police actions have, however raised concern among many political leaders including former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua who questioned the double standards applied by police in dispersing political gatherings citing cases where other politicians allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga are allowed to hold similar meetings.

“Government abandons any pretense of adherence to the rule of law Governor Wycliffe Oparanya can hold a political meeting with 100 plus yet in the same neighbourhood and coallegues are forcefully dispersed when condoling with the bereaved,” Karua tweeted.

Khalwale confronted the police citing a similar gathering taking place in Kakamega where Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa were meeting more than 2,000 teachers to discuss the region’s political future.

“There are about 60 of us here yet our meeting is being stopped. Oparanya is currently meeting over 2,000 people in Kakamega and has been given police protection by Uhuru and Raila,” the vocal ex-senator said.

“As a mere 8 MPs and 20 MCAs were violently dispersed by the police in Vihiga, look what they permitted in Migori. The police has now been weaponized by BBI/Handshake for politics,” he added.