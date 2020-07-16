DPP drops murder charge on Omar Lali, orders inquiry into Tecra Muigai’s death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya July 16 – Omar Lal, the 54-year-old man accused of killing the daughter of Keroche Breweries Limited heiress Tecra Muigai will not face a murder charge after all.

The Director of Public Prosecution’s office has opted to withdraw the charge and intead ordered an inquiry to establish the cause of Tecra’s death, just a day after a magistrate’s court in Mombasa directed him to take plea.

The DDP filed an application seeking to withdraw the charge Thursday.

Dectectives from the Criminal Investigations Department, DCI, had already completed their investigation, and were ready to file charges against the man said to be a popular ‘beach boy’ in Lamu where Tecra died.

She is said to have been found unconcious on a staircase, with injuries on her head and face, all believed to have been sustained from a fall. That was on April 27, but she succumbed to the injuries on May 2, leading to Lali’s arrest.

She had visited Lali and was in his house on the fateful day.

But Lali told police he did not kill her and was suprised when he was woken up with information that his girlfriend was on the staircase.

Detectives privy to this investigation told Capital News that investigators found it difficult to link Lali to the death due to lack of sufficient evidence that can sustain a murder charge, in what is believed to have led to the DPP dropping the charge because the file was ‘hollow’ as described by one police source.

“It was a case headed to collapse,” the source said, “a murder charge on the man can’t hold.”

Subsequently, Garsen High Court Judge Roselyn Korir freed him.

Tecra was buried on May 16 at their family home in Naivasha.