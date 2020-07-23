Connect with us

Capital News
Charles Bukeko of Papa Shirandula TV show was buried in his rural home in Busia on July 20, 2020.

Don’t wait, run to hospital if you get COVID-19 symptoms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – Kenyans have been urged to voluntarily seek medical attention whenever they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi made the clarion appeal amid growing cases of people shying away from seeking medical services in health facilities during the COVID-19 period.

“When you feel unwell please visit a healthcare facility immediately,” she told a news conference on COVID-19 on Thursday on a day Kenya recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 796 majority, most of who were found to be asymptomatic.

Just last week, renown TV comedian Papa Shirandula, whose real name is Charles Bukeko, died at a parking lot at a hospital in Nairobi, as his family tried to secure emergency services.

Mwangangi emphasized that a late admission in the hospital regardless of any ailment would be detrimental if not given attention in the early stages.

“In the past few days we have received reports of patients who are perhaps afraid of seeking care and we are witnessing cases where people are rushing to hospitals in the last minute,” she said.

The reluctancy by Kenyans to seek medical services mostly in public health facilities has been linked to the fear of Kenyans knowing their COVID-19 status, with some fearing stigmatisation.

By July 23, Kenya’s COVID-19 death toll had risen to 263 after three more patients succumbed to the virus.

Dr Mwangangi said 378 patients were cleared after recovering from coronavirus, 199 on home-based care and 179 from various hospitals. This rased recoveries in the countries to 7,135.

“This disease is really well within our communities,” the CAS said, and urged Kenyans to continue observing the public health guidelines issued by the Ministry.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of infections at 539.

“We would like to make a special appeal to Kenyans to ensure that when they feel unwell, they visit a healthcare facility immediately,” she said.

