Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Domestic flights to resume on July 15 subject to COVID-19 protocols

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Domestic flights in Kenya will resume operations beginning July 15 subject to virus prevention protocols, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

In his address to the nation on the reopening of the economy, Kenyatta said that the new guidelines must approved by both the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

International passenger flights will resume operations on August 1 in measures to cushion the aviation sector that has been hammered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“International air travel in and out of Kenya shall resume effective August 1, in strict conformity with all protocols from the ministry of health,” he added.

All international flights to and from Kenya were suspended on March 25 in measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.

National carrier Kenya Airways had grounded almost all its operations save for cargo and government-approved repatriation flights.

Ministry of Transport and Tourism James Macharia and Najib Balala had toured the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the Moi International Airport (MIA) in Mombasa to access the readiness of the facilities to flights.

The President’s directives comes at a time the national carrier has announced planned redundancies in a restructuring plan the airline’s Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka attributed to reduced operations, owing to the suppressed demand for air transport.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kilavuka added that some of the airline’s employees will also be forced to proceed on unpaid leave effective Monday, July 6.

Last week, KQ said it had lost in excess of Sh10 billion in revenue since January further predicting up to Sh50 billion loss by December in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss-making airline posted a net loss of Sh12.98 billion for the year which ended December 2019, compared to the Sh7.558 billion loss posted a year earlier.

The firm attributed the loss to an increase in operating costs that grew by 12.4 per cent to Sh129.1 billion compared to Sh114.8 billion in 2018.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Govt extends ban on political, social gatherings for a further 30 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The government has extended the ban on political and social gatherings for a further 30 days in measures to...

52 mins ago

World

France’s Louvre reopens after 16-week virus shutdown

Paris, France, Jul 6 – The world’s most visited museum, the Louvre in Paris, reopened Monday after nearly four months of coronavirus closure, with...

56 mins ago

Capital Health

PSV operators to obtain health, transport ministry clearance for inter-county services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators operating inter-county passenger services will require clearance from the ministries of health and transport before...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew extended by a further 30 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew has been extended by a further 30 days to avert unchecked spread of coronavirus. The...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Kenya re-opens churches, mosques under strict conditions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has set in motion the stage for gradual resumption of congregational worship to take effect in...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta lifts inter-county travel ban beginning 4am on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday lifted a cessation of movement order in the remaining three counties of Nairobi, Mombasa...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Nairobi’s Makadara Law Courts commences e-filing conversion

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Nairobi’s Makadara Law Courts has commenced the process of digitizing court records in line with a directive issued by...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Judiciary Deputy Registrar assesses virus containment measures in courts

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Judiciary’s Deputy Chief Registrar Paul Maina Monday led inspection tours of courts  in Taita Taveta county to assess compliance to COVID-19 mitigation measures as...

3 hours ago