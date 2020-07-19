CS Sicily Kariuki’s daughter dies in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki is mourning the death of her daughter.

The family said Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday morning. No more details were immediately provided to the press, fueling speculation at a time of the coronavirus pandemic which had claimed 234 people by Sunday.

She had been hospitalised for two weeks.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the CS and her family.

“The President wished the family God’s fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss,” a statement from State House said.

Deputy President William Ruto too sent a condolence message saying, “Our sympathies and prayers to the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki following the death of her precious daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’.”

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga too condoled the family, tweeting “No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child. None whatsoever. Mama Sicily Kariuki, please accept sincere condolences from me and Mama Ida following the passing of Wendy Muthoni. Remain strong. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka said, “My prayers and condolences to Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and the rest of her family, on the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital.May God give them strength during this difficult period.”