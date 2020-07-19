Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki who lost her daughter on July 19, 2020. /CFM-FILE.

Headlines

CS Sicily Kariuki’s daughter dies in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki is mourning the death of her daughter.

The family said Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday morning. No more details were immediately provided to the press, fueling speculation at a time of the coronavirus pandemic which had claimed 234 people by Sunday.

She had been hospitalised for two weeks.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the CS and her family.

“The President wished the family God’s fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss,” a statement from State House said.

Deputy President William Ruto too sent a condolence message saying, “Our sympathies and prayers to the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki following the death of her precious daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’.”

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga too condoled the family, tweeting “No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child. None whatsoever. Mama Sicily Kariuki, please accept sincere condolences from me and Mama Ida following the passing of Wendy Muthoni. Remain strong. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka said, “My prayers and condolences to Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and the rest of her family, on the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital.May God give them strength during this difficult period.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Syrians vote for new assembly amid war, economic turmoil

Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, Jul 19 – Syrians voted Sunday for a new parliament as the Damascus government grapples with international sanctions and a...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Coronavirus death toll rises to 234 after 9 more fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The health ministry on Sunday reported nine newly registered coronavirus-linked deaths raising the country’s death toll to 234, representing...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

City churches reopen under strict distancing regulations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – A cross section of city churches reopened for in-person worship today, a week and a half after government allowed...

5 hours ago

World

Twitter removes Trump retweet video after Linkin Park complain

Los Angeles, United States, Jul 19 – Twitter has taken down a campaign-style video retweeted by President Donald Trump after rock group Linkin Park...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

TIFA survey scores government COVID-19 containment efforts at 33pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – A survey published by Trends Insight For Africa (TIFA) on Sunday scored government coronavirus containment efforts at 33 per cent,...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

‘We missed you,’ Cardinal Njue tells congregants in first post-closure in-person mass

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Nairobi Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue on Sunday presided over the first Sunday Mass to be held after the...

7 hours ago

business

EU recovery summit could end with no deal, says Merkel

Brussels, Belgium, Jul 19 – Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that EU leaders may fail to reach an agreement on Sunday on a huge...

8 hours ago

World

Man questioned over Nantes cathedral fire

Rennes, France, Jul 19 – French investigators were on Sunday questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in the city of Nantes which...

8 hours ago