CS Matiangi gazettes Friday a national holiday to mark Eid al-Adha

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday gazetted Friday as a national holiday to mark Eid al-Adha, the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated annually.

The other annual Islamic holiday is Eidal -Fitr which was marked on May 25.

Matiangi however advised that the ceremonies should be conducted with minimal person to person contact to minimize the risk of the spread of coronavirus which is highly contagious.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and in fidelity with the Resolutions of the Fifth Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit, all ceremonies in celebration of Idd-ul- Azha will be marked with minimal person to person contact,” he said.

The Interior CS said all ceremonies should strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Interfaith Council with the approval of the Ministry of Health.

“We wish to take this opportunity to wish our muslim Brothers and Sisters around the world, and all those of other beliefs who will jointhem in celebrating Idd-ul-Azha,” part of the Gazette notice stated.

During the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslims across the country were forced to break from their usual norm of elaborate festivities as majority of them were hindered by the partial lockdown imposed in Nairobi, Mombasa and within Nairobi’s Eastleigh at the time.

Under the COVID-19 restrictions, gatherings are now limited to a maximum of fifteen people.