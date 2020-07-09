Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

COVID-19 surges to 8,975 in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – Kenya recorded 447 coronavirus cases Thursday, raising the caseload so far to 8,975.

The new cases were detected from 3,803 samples tested since Wednesday from various parts of the country.

“Today we have the highest number of cases ever since, we have 447 cases in the past 24 hours,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary, “everyone must take this matter very very seriously because you can see the cases are increasing by the day.”

Kenya is projecting its peak for the virus infections from August through to January, and has even declared schools closed until 2021 for safety reasons.

President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted travel restrictions to and from the capital Nairobi, the coastal city of Mombasa and Mandera in the northern part of the country Monday, but extended a night curfew until August 6 in a curfew approach following a surge in coronavirus cases in many parts of the country.

On Thursday, the Health CS said Kenya 173 fatalities had been recorded since March, after four more patients succumbed to the virus.

“But I am also glad to announce the discharge of 64 patients who have recovered from coronavirus,” he said. So far, 2,657 patients have recovered in the country.

All the 47 counties are under pressure to procure at least 300-bed capacity for isolation as the country moves closer to its projected peak.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am urging counties which have not complied with this directive to ensure it happens because coronavirus patients will not be moved from the counties to Nairobi,” Kagwe said.

Authorities have warned that hospitals countrywide are likely to be overwhelmed in the coming weeks, with reports already indicating that most COVID-19 patients are being sent advised to undertake home-based care.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Attenborough launches appeal for virus-hit London Zoo

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 9 – Naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough on Thursday warned the coronavirus crisis could kill off the world’s oldest zoological...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sirisia MP John Waluke seeking bond pending appeal against 67-year sentence

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – Sirisia MP John Waluke, who was sentenced to 67 years for corruption, has now filed an urgent application seeking...

2 hours ago

Africa

There’s a lot Africa can learn from China on governance

Around the world, opinion is divided on China’s increasing power and what it portends for the international community. While Beijing has received mixed feelings...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Court dismisses Ngilu’s case challenging impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – The High Court has ruled that the planned impeachment of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu by the County Assembly can...

4 hours ago

World

Millions under new Australia lockdown as global virus cases soar

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 8 – Millions in Australia’s second-biggest city went into lockdown Thursday to battle another coronavirus outbreak, as spikes across the world...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Amina Mohamed in the race for WTO top job

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – Three last-minute contenders on Wednesday joined the race to become the next head of the beleaguered World Trade Organization,...

6 hours ago

Kenya

US launches talks with Kenya on free trade pact

Washington, United States, Jul 9 – The US government formally launched talks with Kenya on Wednesday aimed at setting up a free trade agreement...

7 hours ago

World

Ivory Coast PM and presidential candidate Coulibaly dies aged 61

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jul 8 – Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died Wednesday after attending a cabinet meeting, just three months before...

7 hours ago