Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health officials geared up with protective suits during a COVID-19 screening exercise/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

COVID-19: Medics urge govt to fast-track comprehensive insurance given high occupational risks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 –The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) has challenged the government to ensure that healthcare workers and those who are on the front line of giving care to Kenyans afflicted with COVID-19 are protected against contracting the virus.

Speaking during a news conference on Saturday, KMPPDU Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda said that the government should adopt a comprehensive insurance and compensation package for doctors and other health care workers who have contracted the fast spreading disease while on duty.

“We raised the issue amongst health care workers and unfortunately we were dismissed as fantasiers, but we say, we are doctors because we understand disease, we understand the risk, we understand the prognosis. And I even said there is no amount of money that will compensate a family for the loss of their loved one,” Mwachonda said.

He was speaking after the country lost its first medical doctor to coronavirus where he said their cry to make sure medical doctors are given special protective equipment against the virus has not bore fruits.

“I have heard so many calls, from my colleagues some of who are my personal friends, who have called and told me, i’d just like to tell you, in confidence that I have turned positive, or I have just handled a patient who has turned positive and I have to go into quarantine and isolation. This has had an effect on these health workers, it is trauma that needs utmost support,” the KMPPDU Secretary-General outlined in a joint statement with the Kenya Medical Association, Kenya Medical Womens Association and Kenya Obstetrical Gynaecological Society.

Speaking in Kwale County during the government’s daily briefing, Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth confirmed that another healthcare worker ‘is now critically ill’ and sought to calm rising concerns on the safety of healthcare workers in the country.

“As a government we stand very firmly with healthcare workers and that is why we have gone ahead to ensure we have done capacity building, provided PPEs and continuously give them moral and psychological support as they fight this pandemic,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kwale attains minimum COVID-19 isolation bed capacity, infections on steady decline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Kwale County has surpassed the minimum 300 isolation bed capacity required for each county, in readiness for a peak in...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Virus cases cross 9,000 mark as case fatality declines to 1.89 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Reported coronavirus infections crossed the 9,000 mark on Saturday to stand at 9,726 with the detection of an additional 278 over a period of...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Rifle owners lobby, NGAO, seeks stringent regulations to avert gun violence crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – The National Gun Owners Association, NGAO, has called for the formulation of a policy to regulate the number of guns...

20 hours ago

County News

Aman says ‘slight increase’ in teen pregnancies not as alarming as reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman on Saturday said ‘a slight increase’ in reported teenage pregnancies in the country...

20 hours ago

Africa

LSK roots for Judiciary’s financial autonomy to guarantee tamperproof e-filing portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – The Law Society of Kenya on Saturday warned the Judiciary’s reliance to the Executive for funding could halt the...

21 hours ago

Africa

Manoah Esipisu appointed to head Commonwealth Secretariat Board

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu has been appointed Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Board...

23 hours ago

Africa

Ghana library showcases black and African literature

Accra, Ghana, Jul 11 – A small group of visitors waits eagerly at the entrance to a single-storey building in Ghana’s capital Accra, looking...

23 hours ago

Africa

Mali leader pledges investigation after protest turns violent

Bamako, Mali, Jul 11 – Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said he had launched an investigation into violence committed during a mass anti-government protest...

23 hours ago