COVID-19 forces govt ministries to scale down operations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – The COVID-19 pandemic in the country which continues to register a high rate of infections has paralyzed operations at various government offices.

The National Treasury, Ministry of Interior, ICT, department of probation, Ministry of Lands and Public Service Commission are among state departments that have scaled-down operations after dozens of confirmed cases.

In a memo dated July 13, addressed to all heads of units at the Teleposta Towers, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zeinab Hussein directed all the staff to proceed home on self-quarantine for 14 days after one staff member succumbed to the virus.

Consequently, Hussein ordered that only a few staff who perform critical and essential services will be the only ones allowed to continue with operations.

“To this end, kindly submit to my office a list of two officers identified who will remain in the office and should be COVID-19 free,” she said.

Hussein’s sentiments were reinforced by those of her counterpart in the Broadcasting and Telecommunications department Esther Koimett who emphasized the need for staff to work from home apart from those offering essential services.

She said that the Teleposta tower will be thoroughly fumigated and sterilized from Saturday with the same extended to Postbank, Uchumi House and other ministry field offices.

By July 15, Kenya’s COVID-19 cases stood at 11, 252 cases and 209 deaths with the Ministry of Health warning that the trend of infections in the country is still high.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3,068 people have recovered from coronavirus since mid-March when the virus was first detected in the country, sending panic and grounding the economy.

Kenya remains on a night curfew imposed three months ago, until August 6 when President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue new directives.

Bars remain closed, with restrictions also imposed on any large gatherings or political meetings or rallies.

And even though churches were allowed to re-open under strict guidelines on the number of worshippers and social distancing, many remain closed due to fear of COVID-19 infections.

Schools will also remain closed until next year.