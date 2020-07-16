Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Public Health officials have been conducting mass testing for COVID-19 in Kawangware and Eastleigh--the two identified hotspots in the capital Nairobi.

Capital Health

COVID-19 forces govt ministries to scale down operations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – The COVID-19 pandemic in the country which continues to register a high rate of infections has paralyzed operations at various government offices.

The National Treasury, Ministry of Interior, ICT, department of probation, Ministry of Lands and Public Service Commission are among state departments that have scaled-down operations after dozens of confirmed cases.

In a memo dated July 13, addressed to all heads of units at the Teleposta Towers, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zeinab Hussein directed all the staff to proceed home on self-quarantine for 14 days after one staff member succumbed to the virus.

Consequently, Hussein ordered that only a few staff who perform critical and essential services will be the only ones allowed to continue with operations.

“To this end, kindly submit to my office a list of two officers identified who will remain in the office and should be COVID-19 free,” she said.

Hussein’s sentiments were reinforced by those of her counterpart in the Broadcasting and Telecommunications department Esther Koimett who emphasized the need for staff to work from home apart from those offering essential services.

She said that the Teleposta tower will be thoroughly fumigated and sterilized from Saturday with the same extended to Postbank, Uchumi House and other ministry field offices.

By July 15, Kenya’s COVID-19 cases stood at 11, 252 cases and 209 deaths with the Ministry of Health warning that the trend of infections in the country is still high.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3,068 people have recovered from coronavirus since mid-March when the virus was first detected in the country, sending panic and grounding the economy.

Kenya remains on a night curfew imposed three months ago, until August 6 when President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue new directives.

Bars remain closed, with restrictions also imposed on any large gatherings or political meetings or rallies.

And even though churches were allowed to re-open under strict guidelines on the number of worshippers and social distancing, many remain closed due to fear of COVID-19 infections.

Schools will also remain closed until next year.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Former KPC boss Tanui, 2 others charged with Sh30mn scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – Former Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Charles Tanui was on Thursday charged with the irregular payment of Sh30 million for...

1 hour ago

World

Twitter hit by major hack targeting high-profile users

San Francisco, United States, Jul 16 – Twitter is investigating a massive hack in which high-profile users from Elon Musk to Joe Biden had...

4 hours ago

Africa

In Egypt, sexual predator case reignites #MeToo debate

Cairo, Egypt, Jul 16 – Egypt has seen a strong resurgence of the #MeToo movement after dozens of women made shocking claims of sexual...

6 hours ago

Africa

‘We have nothing’: Ethiopia’s ethnic unrest leaves destruction in its wake

Shashamene Zuria, Ethiopia, Jul 16 – Girma had no choice but to watch from afar as a crowd chanting “This is our place!” set...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Adan Keynan: Uhuru and Raila are real patriots

In the 4th century BC Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu wrote: “When a nation is filled with strife, then do patriots flourish.” Tzu is also...

19 hours ago

World

Security scare as France’s Macron accosted by protesters

Paris, France, Jul 15 – The security arrangements of French President Emmanuel Macron were brought into question on Wednesday after he was confronted by...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 claims 7 more patients in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya July 15 – Seven more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya Wednesday, raising the death toll so far to 209. The country...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

More about Hypertension and Kidney disease

Hypertension or commonly referred to as High Blood Pressure is globally considered among the primary causes of Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure. What is...

20 hours ago