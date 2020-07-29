COVID-19 death toll rises to 311 after 12 more virus-related deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country rose to 311 on Wednesday after the death of 12 more patients.

The ministry of health said the death toll represents a case fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.



Announcing the daily case-load of the pandemic, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country had reported 544 new positive cases within 24 hours from a sample size of 5,259 people pushing up the total number of cases to 19,125.



The CS noted that of 544 persons who turned positive 340 are male and 204 are female.



The number of recoveries stood at 8,021 after 113 patients were cleared having recovered from the virus.