A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague. Kenyans have been urged to wear masks when in public places.

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 260 as 499 patients recover

NAIROBI,  Kenya, Jul 22 – The number of coronavirus deaths in the country rose to 260 after 10 more patients succumbed to the virus representing a case fatality rate of 1.76 per cent.

Although the figure represented one of the highest single-day fatalities to be reported yet, the country’s fatality rate remained at an average of below 1.8 per cent reported so far in July, down from 2.5 per cent rate in June and 3.4 per cent recorded in May.

Speaking during a status update on the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also reported the recovery of 499 patients over a period of 24 hours including 406 who were placed under home-based care.

The total recoveries reported since April 1 rose to 6,757.

The Health CAS further noted that a total of 2,738 patients placed under the home-based care program have recovered from the disease within a week.

“In the last one week, 2738 placed under HBC have recovered from disease, this is a major success in the fight against the disease, even as we continue to ramp up other measures to curtail the virus, the success of HBC has given a new impetus in the fight against the virus,” Aman said.

The Ministry of Health also reported 637 new COVID-19 cases after an analysis of 4,275 samples, raising the country’s coronavirus tally to 14,805.

The new patients including a year-old are spread across Nairobi (342), Machakos (85),  Kajiado (57), Kiambu (51),  Nakuru (22), Mombasa (17), Nyeri (13), Busia (10), Muranga( 9), Uasin Gishu (6 ) ,Bomet( 5), Kisii( 3), Marsabit (2) and  Kericho (3).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Narok, Vihiga, Meru, Embu , Kakamega, Kitui, Laikipia, Garissa, Homabay, Kisumu, Kilifi and  Kirinyaga reported a single case each.

Aman raised concern over rising cases in the Nairobi even as Mombasa, a county considered a virus hotspot, continued to register a decline .

“This is something that worries all of us, the rising number is a matter we should be concerned about, we have seen that Mombasa numbers have stabilized, this is good news considering Mombasa is a coastal town,” he said.

“Clearly the MOH measures are working and this should be emulated, people of Mombasa should not let their guard down,” Aman added.

In this article:
