A health worker in a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

COVID-19 death toll rises to 202, fatality rate stands at 1.87pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Five more patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday raising the country’s death toll to 202, representing a case fatality rate of 1.87 per cent.

The country’s death rate has averaged 1.9 per cent so far in July as compared to June’s 2.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent recorded in May. The highest fatality rate was reported in April at 5.1 per cent.

During a regular briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi also announced the recovery of 71 patients bringing to 3,017 the total number of patients who have been cleared after recovering from the virus since April 1.

With total infections reported in the country since March 14 rising to 10,791, there are 7,572 patients who are still under care at various health facilities including those under home-based care.

Coronavirus patients in the country are currently recovering at a rate of 27.9 per cent against the global average of  58 per cent. 

Acting Health Director-General of Health Dr Patrick confirmed that 199 COVID-19 cases have cumulatively undergone ICU management including 36 active cases. Ninety patients recovered while 73 died.

The Health CAS warned Kenyans against sharing videos and pictures of COVID-19 patients saying it leads to stigmatization and profiling, thus piling up unnecessary tension.

“Some Kenyans have resorted to stigmatizing, this behavior is unacceptable, COVID-19 is a disease. Getting it is not a crime and those getting it are not criminals, it is important we take care of each other and avoid profiling patients, it doesn’t add value,” she added.

