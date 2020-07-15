Connect with us

Capital News
Health officials dressed in hazmat suits while handling the coffin bearing remains of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19/FILE

Capital Health

COVID-19 claims 7 more patients in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 15 – Seven more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya Wednesday, raising the death toll so far to 209.

The country has lately recorded a sharp increase in the number of infections which stood at 11,252 by July 15.

“We are saddened to announce that we have lost seven more patients to COVID-19,” said Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

Dr Aman said 461 new infections were recorded on Wednesday fro 4,261 samples tested since Tuesday.

“On a positive note,” he said, “51 patients have been discharged after recovering from this virus.”

3,068 people have recovered from coronavirus since mid March when the virus was first detected in the country, sending panic and grounding the economy.

Nairobi County still continues to be the epicenter of the virus after it recorded 248 cases alone of the new infections recorded on Wednesday.

Machakos County followed with 97 while 20 infections were recorded in Kiambu County.

“Of the new infections, a one-year old infant tested positive for the virus with the oldest being an 86-year-old man,” Dr Aman said.

With the infection rate in the country on the rise, Dr. Aman emphasized the need for Kenyans to comply with the set containment measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

Kenya remains on a night curfew imposed three months ago, until August 6 when President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue new directives.

Bars remain closed, with restrictions also imposed on any large gatherings or political meetings or rallies.

And eventhough churches were allow to re-open under strict guidelines on number of worshippers and social distancing, many remain closed due to fear of COVID-19 infections.

Schools will also remain closed until next year.

