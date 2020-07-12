Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
People queue while waiting their turn to be tested for COVID-19 by Kenya’s Ministry of Health in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi © AFP / LUIS TATO

Corona Virus

COVID-19 anxiety in Nairobi’s informal settlements falls to 54pc: poll

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – A survey co-sponsored by the Canadian High Commission and the Hanns Seidel Foundation (Kenya) has reported a declined on anxiety related to COVID-19 within Nairobi’s informal settlement to 54 percent down from 71 per cent reported in April.

During round one of a similar survey conducted by the Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA), 71 per cent of the 579 respondents said they were very worried, 13 per cent were somewhat worried, 6 per cent were a little worried while 10 percent were not worried at all.

In the second round survey conducted between June 2 and 15, the percentage of respondents expressing anxiety fell to 54 per cent while 14 per cent of respondents said they were somewhat worried. Another 10 per cent said they were a little worried while 21 per cent said they were not worried at all.

“Respondents are clearly less concerned about the medical risks stemming from the Covid-19 virus than they were at the end of April when Round One was conducted,” TIFA noted.

According to the recent survey, women and younger people were the most anxious group representing 62 per cent and  57 per cent respectively.

“More than half of all respondents are “very worried” about contracting the Covid-19 virus. Women and younger respondents are more anxious about this,” the pollster noted.

The TIFA survey further noted that 26 per cent of men said they were not worried at all compared to the 16 per cent reported among female respondents.

Of the respondents who cited as being very worried, 80 per cent reported wearing masks, 76 per cent said they frequently washed hands, 52 per cent avoided handshakes, 48 per cent used sanitizers while 20 per cent said they stayed at home as much as they could.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Slightly more of those “very worried” about contracting it report wearing masks,  frequently washing their hands, and avoiding shaking hands,” the pollster added.

The survey was conducted in Nairobi’s low income areas of Huruma, Kibera, Mathare,
Korogocho, Mukuru kwa Njenga and Kawangware. The sample population was distributed among 306 males and 273 females.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Polarised Poles vote in tight presidential race

Warsaw, Poland, Jul 12 – Poles voted on Sunday in a knife-edge presidential run-off between a populist incumbent closely allied with US President Donald...

2 mins ago

Corona Virus

Coronavirus leaves Spain’s interior a tourist desert

Cordoba, Spain, Jul 12 – The Santos Bar, across from Cordoba’s celebrated mosque, would normally be groaning with tourists tucking into its trademark Spanish...

18 mins ago

Corona Virus

90pc of residents in Nairobi’s informal settlements open to COVID-19 screening –poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – A Canadian-funded survey has revealed 90 per cent of residents in Nairobi’s informal settlements are open to COVID-19 tests....

24 mins ago

Corona Virus

IPOA condemns attack on police officer in Mombasa’s Kibokoni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 –The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has condemned Saturday’s attack on a police officer in Kibokoni, Mombasa County. The officer...

32 mins ago

Corona Virus

Catholic churches to reopen for in-person worship from July 19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Catholic Church has resolved to reopen its doors to parishioners, for the first time after the government eased...

46 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenyan High Commission in London announces fifth KQ evacuation flight to Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenyans stranded in the United Kingdom have a chance to return home through on Friday through a Kenya Airways flight...

1 hour ago

Focus on China

China economy rebounds in Q2 after virus hit: AFP poll

Beijing, China, Jul 12 – China returned to growth in the second quarter after the coronavirus pandemic handed the world’s second largest economy its...

2 hours ago

World

UN to hold crisis talks as decaying Yemen tanker risks disaster

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jul 12 – An abandoned oil tanker lying off Yemen’s coast with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board is...

2 hours ago