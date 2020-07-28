Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Justice David Maraga in his office at the Judiciary Headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

County News

Court, land registries undergoing integration to ease bail processing: Maraga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 –  Chief Justice David Maraga says the National Committee on Criminal Justice Reform (NCCJR) is working to integrate court and land registries in order to ease bail application processing. 

Speaking during the launch of the Electronic Case Management System Guidelines prepared by Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) on Tuesday, Maraga said the integration will include all shared information required across the criminal justice system. 

“I have directed that this effort should, as far as possible, be expanded to include the possible integration and sharing of all information required across the criminal justice chain,” he said.

Maraga said the Judiciary and the public prosecutor will work to streamline communication between the different agencies in the criminal justice sector.

The Chief Justice rooted for cooperation and collaboration in the execution of  mandates within the justice sector in order to achieve mutual benefit.

“There is no doubt that information sharing in a timely and efficient manner will enhance our individual and overall efficiency in the administration of justice. One such area, for instance, is the verification of documents submitted as security for those standing as sureties in bail and bond applications,” Maraga said.

The newly launched Electronic Case Management System enables prosecutors to efficiently dispense cases through document tracking, case tracking and e-filing.

“The launch of the Electronic Case Management system is a watershed moment in the criminal justice system. It promises to eliminate long outstanding problems that characterise the justice system including: missing files, delay, a general lack of accountability and transparency,” Maraga said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the event, Maraga also launched the Decision to Charge Guidelines (2019) which is meant to guide the prosecution in decision-making with regard to the filing of criminal cases.

“I want to laud the ODPP for developing these Guidelines,This is an important step that is meant to add legitimacy to the use of prosecution powers in the country. Some of the
immediate gains is the bringing to an end of arbitrary use of prosecution powers,” he added

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Iran targets dummy US aircraft carrier in Gulf exercises

Tehran, Iran, Jul 28 – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards blasted a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier with missiles on Tuesday during military exercises in...

12 mins ago

Africa

Mali opposition rejects ECOWAS plan, insists president quit

Bamako, Mali, Jul 28 – A protest movement that has sprung up in Mali, shaking President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s grip on power, on Tuesday...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

NMS lists public schools in ramped up COVID-19 response plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Tuesday announced it had earmarked eleven public institutions for use as treatment centres as...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Beijing says troops disengaged on most of China-India border

Beijing, China, Jul 28 – Chinese and Indian troops have “completed disengagement” on most parts of the disputed border between their two countries, China’s...

2 hours ago

County News

Chaos rock Nairobi Assembly as anti-Elachi MCAs stage forced entry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Police lobbed teargas at Nairobi County Assembly premises Tuesday afternoon after Members of County Assembly against the leadership of...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

China halts HK extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, UK

Beijing, China, Jul 28 – China announced the suspension Tuesday of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain in a tit-for-tat move...

2 hours ago

Africa

Independent experts clear African Development Bank chief

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jul 27 – An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish president Mary Robinson, has cleared the beleaguered leader of...

4 hours ago

Special Report

Relics of its golden past, Mosul’s trains left to rust

Mosul, Iraq, Jul 28 – Nearly a century ago, Iraqis and Westerners stood here with tickets to Berlin, Istanbul or Venice. Today, the rusting...

4 hours ago