Court, land registries undergoing integration to ease bail processing: Maraga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Chief Justice David Maraga says the National Committee on Criminal Justice Reform (NCCJR) is working to integrate court and land registries in order to ease bail application processing.

Speaking during the launch of the Electronic Case Management System Guidelines prepared by Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) on Tuesday, Maraga said the integration will include all shared information required across the criminal justice system.

“I have directed that this effort should, as far as possible, be expanded to include the possible integration and sharing of all information required across the criminal justice chain,” he said.

Maraga said the Judiciary and the public prosecutor will work to streamline communication between the different agencies in the criminal justice sector.

The Chief Justice rooted for cooperation and collaboration in the execution of mandates within the justice sector in order to achieve mutual benefit.

“There is no doubt that information sharing in a timely and efficient manner will enhance our individual and overall efficiency in the administration of justice. One such area, for instance, is the verification of documents submitted as security for those standing as sureties in bail and bond applications,” Maraga said.

The newly launched Electronic Case Management System enables prosecutors to efficiently dispense cases through document tracking, case tracking and e-filing.

“The launch of the Electronic Case Management system is a watershed moment in the criminal justice system. It promises to eliminate long outstanding problems that characterise the justice system including: missing files, delay, a general lack of accountability and transparency,” Maraga said.

During the event, Maraga also launched the Decision to Charge Guidelines (2019) which is meant to guide the prosecution in decision-making with regard to the filing of criminal cases.

“I want to laud the ODPP for developing these Guidelines,This is an important step that is meant to add legitimacy to the use of prosecution powers in the country. Some of the

immediate gains is the bringing to an end of arbitrary use of prosecution powers,” he added