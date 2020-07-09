Connect with us

Capital News
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is facing impeachment by MCAs.

Court dismisses Ngilu’s case challenging impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – The High Court has ruled that the planned impeachment of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu by the County Assembly can proceed.

Ngilu had filed a petition in court challenging the planned impeachment, but was dismissed Thursday by Justice Weldon Korir who ruled that her case lacked merit.

The judge had last week issued conservatory orders stopping the impeachment process pending the hearing and determination of her case.

Ngilu had sued the County Assembly, the Speaker and the Clerk of the County ssembly, who are listed as the first, second and third respondents respectively.

In challenging the planned impeachment, Ngilu argued that tabling the motion would violate her constitutional rights.

The motion is to be tabled by Majority Leader and Athi Ward representative Peter Kilonzo.

