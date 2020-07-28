Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE - MOH

Corona Virus

Counties to procure own PPE supplies for COVID-19: CS Kagwe

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – The health ministry on Tuesday indicated counties will procure their own Personal Protective Equipment for the management of COVID-19 cases in hospitals within their jurisdictions.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the necessary funding for the purchase of the much needed supplies has been availed, which he said is above the normal allocation for health.

The ministry however said they will distribute PPEs received from donors to counties with a demonstrable need.

“Going forward, the counties will assess and procure quality PPEs for their health workers, this will ease any county from complaining about lack of PPEs,” said Kagwe.

Forty-five out of the 47 counties have reported a COVID-19 case.

Kagwe also noted that Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities in Nairobi are overstretched, saying the government is banking on 60 additional ICU beds to be established at the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research hospital in the next two weeks.

“ICU facilities have been stretched to an extend and that’s  why in the next two weeks we shall be opening another facility at the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) for an extra 500 beds which includes 60 ICU beds,” he said.

Kagwe however noted health facilities in the other 46 counties have not been overrun, also urging counties to manage their cases to avoid overburdening facilities in Nairobi.

“I have been to various ICU facilities in most counties and they are fairly empty,” he said.

On Monday during his state of address to the nation, President Uhuru Kenyatta noted that 70 per cent of counties have met the required COVID-19 preparedness measures, including establishing at least 300 isolation beds.

This comes even as country’s coronavirus tally has reached 18,581 after the Ministry of Health reported 606 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday from 4,888 samples tested within 24 hours.

The country’s death toll now stood at 299, representing a 1.6 per cent national case fatality rate.

The number of patients having been cleared after recovering from the virus rose to 7,908 after 75 more patients were discharged within 24 hours.

