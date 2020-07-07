Connect with us

A health official screens Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe 's body temperature using a thermal temperature gun/FILE/MOH

Coronavirus patients won’t be taken to Nairobi for treatment, CS Kagwe says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7- The Ministry of Health has urged county governments to improve their capacity to accommodate coronavirus caseloads, warning that patients will be treated where they are.

With country‘s peak which was predicted to start in August around the corner, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said it will be difficult to transfer patients from other counties to Nairobi.

There are already reports that hospitals treating COVID-19 are already getting overwhelmed.

“There will be no capacity for you to be brought to Nairobi for treatment because chances are by the time you are being brought, Nairobi itself would have been overwhelmed if it comes to that. Where we are heading is so unpredictable. We are doing our best to increase our capacity but that not to mean that we will cope,” Kagwe said on Tuesday when he announced 183 new coronavirus cases, raising the country’s caseload to 8,250.

He reiterated that the country is staring at overwhelmed health facilities if the cases continue to rise. 

“If you fell unwell, people are no longer talking of seeking treatment in India, London or any other place anymore. I am not painting a negative picture but it is better to be ready than to be sorry,” Kagwe added.

Kenya has been on a partial lockdown due to cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera until July 6 when President Uhuru Kenyatta liften the travel ban.

A night curfew from 9pm however, remains in force until August 6.

“I am urging everyone to take personal responsibility because that is the only way to flatten the curve,” Kagwe said.

